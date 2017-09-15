Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Sirens sound as North Korea again sends a missile over Japan

September 15, 2017 2:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s warning sirens blared when the North Korean missile was launched and again when it passed overhead. TV stations warned people to get inside buildings and go to the basement. Trains and subways on a northern island briefly stopped for safety checks.

If practice makes perfect, people in northern Japan on Friday got another chance to improve on protecting themselves from a future warhead.

It’s the second time Japan’s emergency alert system kicked into action in less than a month. Ultimately, there was no known debris or damage.

Emergency official Shuji Koshida said the response went relatively smoothly since Hokkaido had the earlier missile flyover on Aug. 29. The warning message was updated after residents said they had trouble finding sturdy buildings to seek refuge the last time.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.