The Associated Press
 
South Korea urges North Korea to abandon nukes, seek talks

September 21, 2017 10:28 am
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — South Korea’s president is urging North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and seek dialogue.

President Moon Jae-in (MOON JAAH IHN) voiced support at the United Nations for stronger sanctions in response to the North’s recent weapons tests.

Moon said the North “must immediately cease making reckless choices that could lead to its own isolation and downfall and choose the path of dialogue.”

He said the North Korean nuclear issues need to be “managed stably” to prevent a spike in tensions and military clashes.

The liberal South Korean leader also offered a message of peace in his address Thursday at the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N.

He said he wanted North Korea to attend next year’s Winter Olympics to be hosted by South Korea.

