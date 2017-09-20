Listen Live Sports

Study shows lengthy waits for asylum applicants in Europe

September 20, 2017 10:13 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say about half of the migrants who entered Europe during the mass influx in 2015 and 2016 are still awaiting decisions on asylum by the end of that period, and only a small percent had been sent home with their applications rejected.

The Pew Research Center said in a study Wednesday that of the 2.2 million asylum-seekers entering Europe in 2015-16, 52 percent were still awaiting decisions on their applications by the end of 2016, 40 percent had their applications approved, while 3 percent had been sent home.

Germany received most asylum-seekers with 1,090,000 applicants, but was among the most efficient at processing them with 49 percent waiting for decisions by the end of 2016. Hungary, by contrast, had 70,000 applicants and 94 percent were still waiting.

