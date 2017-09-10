Listen Live Sports

Suicide bomber hits central Somalia town, kills 4

September 10, 2017 7:26 am
 
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber blew himself up near a government office in a central Somali town Sunday, killing at least four people.

Col. Sabrie Ahmed said the bomber apparently intended to enter the regional administration’s headquarters in Beledweyne, the provincial capital of Hiran province, but instead detonated an explosive belt strapped around his waist in a teashop outside the offices.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, Somalia’s Islamic extremist insurgents, al-Shabab, often carry out such attacks.

