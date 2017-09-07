Listen Live Sports

Syrian army : Israeli air raid on military position kills 2

September 7, 2017 2:19 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says an Israeli air raid on a military position in western Syria has killed two soldiers and caused material damage.

The army says in a statement that the attack occurred early Thursday and hit a facility near the western town of Masyaf, close to the Mediterranean coast.

The army said the Israeli warplanes fired several missiles while in Lebanese air space.

It warned of the “dangerous repercussion of such hostile acts on the security and stability of the region.”

While largely staying out of the Syrian civil war, Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes against suspected arms shipments believed to be headed to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces.

