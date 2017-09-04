Listen Live Sports

Tens of thousands in Russia’s Chechnya rally for Rohingya

September 4, 2017 6:00 am
 
< a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Chechnya to protest what the Chechen leader called “genocide of Muslims” in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s security officials and Muslim Rohingya insurgents are accusing each other of atrocities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in clashes.

A huge rally was held Monday in the Chechen capital Grozny to support the Rohingya minority.

In a speech, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov compared the violence against Rohingya to the Holocaust. In a video released earlier on Monday Kadyrov said he would “go against Russia” if the Russian government supports Myanmar’s military.

Russian federal forces fought two bloody wars in Chechnya in the 1990s.

