The Latest: Animal rights protesters disrupt Burberry show

September 16, 2017 2:27 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on London Fashion Week (all times local):

7 p.m.

Guests attending Burberry’s catwalk show at London Fashion Week have found their usual red carpet welcome replaced by heckling protesters.

Dozens of animal rights activists made a loud racket Saturday outside the luxury brand’s show venue in London’s Clerkenwell area, crowding around the entrance and shouting “Shame on London Fashion Week!”

Some held devices showing animal cruelty videos and others held placards reading “Fur is passe.”

Police and security guards ended up forming two human chains to allow guests, including U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, to pass through and enter the highly anticipated show.

5:30 p.m.

Unfazed by the London subway attack, celebrities, models and fashion editors have flocked to London Fashion Week to celebrate all things stylish.

Designers showcasing their latest visions on Saturday include fashion week veteran Jasper Conran, rising star Simone Rocha and luxury brand Burberry.

Conran, who heads a design empire, has offered up a bright and cheerful collection of parkas and sheer, sport-luxe outfits in vivid hues. Cobalt clashed with yellow, chartreuse and grapefruit pink, balanced with shades of earthy mustard.

For her part, Rocha staged a quirky show based on all things doll-like in an austere wood-paneled hall. It was a profusion of elaborate ruffles, pearls, lace, tulle and embroidered flowers, but the saccharine innocence of the clothes was nicely offset by modern, poofy shapes and clumpy shoes.

