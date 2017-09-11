Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Cuba says 10 died in Hurricane Irma

September 11, 2017 9:21 am
 
HAVANA (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Irma’s impact on the Caribbean (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Cuban state news media say 10 people died across the island as it was being battered by Hurricane Irma.

Most of them died in Havana, where chest-deep seawater pushed several blocks into densely populated neighborhoods.

The state media say several of the deaths occurred in partial building collapses. Much of Cuba’s housing stock is deteriorating.

At least 24 people died in other parts of the Caribbean as the hurricane blew through.

