Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Del Toro urges young directors to ‘have faith’

September 9, 2017 2:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Latest on the Venice Film Festival (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Venice Film Festival winner Guillermo del Toro says he hopes his victory will inspire young directors to “have faith in whatever you have faith in — in my case, it’s monsters.”

The Mexican director won the festival’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” a fantastical story about a mute young woman, played by Sally Hawkins, who falls for a mysterious sea creature being held at a high-security lab.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Many viewers in Venice fell for the movie’s audacious mix of genres: It’s a monster movie, a Cold War thriller and even, at times, a musical.

A grateful del Toro told an audience at the festival’s closing ceremony Saturday that “I believe in life. I believe in love and I believe in cinema.”

___

8:40 p.m.

Guillermo del Toro’s monster thriller ‘The Shape of Water’ has won the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion.

A jury led by American actress Annette Bening chose the film from among 21 competing at the 74th annual festival — an edition where the world’s social divisions and the specter of climate change resonated through many of the entries.

        New security clearance process tested for federal employees

It beat contenders including George Clooney’s “Suburbicon” and Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing.”

The runner-up Grand Jury Prize on Saturday went to Israeli director Samuel Maoz’ “Foxtrot.”

Palestinian actor Kamel El Basha and British actress Charlotte Rampling took the festival’s acting trophies.

The world’s oldest film festival wrapped up Saturday after 11 days that brought stars including Clooney, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence to the canal-crossed Italian city.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.