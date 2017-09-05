The Latest: German trial opens for migrant accused of rape

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on the flow of migrants in Europe (all times local):

12 p.m.

A district court in Germany has opened a trial against a migrant accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old female medical student in the southwestern city of Freiburg last year, in a case that fueled a nationwide debate about the country’s migration policy.

The trial started Tuesday for asylum-seeker Hussein K. in Freiburg.

The victim vanished in mid-October on her way home in Freiburg. Her body was found in a river. The suspect was linked to the crime through DNA evidence and video footage from near the scene.

The suspect arrived in Germany in 2015 without identity papers. He told authorities he was 17 and came from Afghanistan, but two studies commissioned by prosecutors indicated he was at least 22 at the time of the crime.

11:40 a.m.

Greek authorities say that 103 migrants picked up off a crippled yacht are being taken to port on the southern island of Crete.

A coast guard statement says the vessel was located by a merchant ship east of Crete early Tuesday, after authorities received a distress call by phone.

The yacht’s point of departure and destination were unknown.

On Monday, the coast guard said it rescued another 107 refugees or migrants on small boats, in two incidents off the eastern island of Lesbos.

According to the United Nations, 15,230 refugees or migrants have reached Greece by sea this year — a fraction of the arrivals in 2015.

Flows have been slashed by last year’s Balkan border closures and deal between the European Union and Turkey on restricting illegal migration.