Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Madrid takes over Catalonia bills to quell vote

September 15, 2017 8:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the independence bid for Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Spain’s finance minister says the central government has decided to take over payments of essential services in the northeastern region of Catalonia amid a controversial bid by politicians there to hold an independence referendum.

Cristobal Montoro says the government is also giving officials in Catalonia 48 hours to comply with a new system to scrutinize public payments by Catalonia to ensure that no public funds are being used on the illegal vote.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Montoro’s ministry ordered regional authorities back in July to send weekly spending reports instead of monthly reports. But on Thursday, Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, who is in charge of economic affairs, said he would stop providing them because the scrutiny was politically motivated.

The extraordinary measures were justified, Montoro said, for the sake of budgetary stability in Catalonia and to defend Spain’s legal order.

___

10:30 p.m.

Catalan officials are addressing a letter to Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy calling for negotiations to agree on a referendum on the northeastern region’s independence.

Spanish officials have rejected the unilateral vote planned for Oct. 1. Rajoy has said that a constitutional reform through a strong majority in the national parliament is the only avenue for a legal referendum.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

Separatist politicians launched the Yes campaign on Thursday as they press ahead with the vote despite a ban by the country’s courts and a criminal investigation into three out of four Catalan mayors actively supporting it.

In the letter, President Carles Puigdemont and Barcelona mayor Ada Colau also say that Spain has launched “an offensive of repression without precedent.”

The letter says a copy is being sent to King Felipe VI.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Disaster Medical System personnel assist patients in Florida

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.