Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: May briefs Cabinet to reboot Brexit talks

September 21, 2017 7:08 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s talks to leave the European Union (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is briefing her Cabinet on plans to reboot faltering Brexit negotiations, as she struggles to unite the government after a public rift.

May is outlining details of a speech she will deliver in Florence, Italy on Friday. She has chosen the historic heart of Europe as the location for an address that the government says will stress Britain’s desire for a close and special relationship with the bloc.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Divorce negotiations have made little progress on key issues including the status of the Ireland-Northern Ireland border and the amount Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments to the bloc.

EU leaders will be looking for May to signal Britain’s willingness to pay up. But some members of her Cabinet oppose paying a multibillion-pound (dollar, euro) bill.

___

11:30 a.m.

A senior European Union official is doubtful that Britain’s talks on leaving the EU can advance to a new phase next month, fueling concern that a Brexit deal might not be found by the 2019 deadline.

EU leaders meet Oct. 19-20 and were expected to assess whether negotiations have made “sufficient progress” on Britain’s departure for talks on future relations and trade to begin.

        Find out why federal CIOs and senior IT managers are cheering FITARA. Download our annual CIO Survey.

But a senior EU official said Thursday that “it’s too early to tell” whether the leaders can decide. The official briefed reporters only on condition that she not be named.

She affirmed that the October summit is not a deadline, saying “we all know that negotiations don’t usually go according to our time plan, so we will take all the time needed.”

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor signals to amphibious assault vehicle

Today in History

1942: B-29 Superfortress makes debut flight

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.