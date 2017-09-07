Listen Live Sports

The Latest: New Myanmar fires in abandoned Rohingya village

September 7, 2017 3:53 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh (all times local):

___

1:50 p.m.

New fires are burning in a Myanmar village that had been abandoned by Rohingya Muslims, and where pages from the Quran were seen ripped and left on the ground. That intensifies doubts about government claims that members of the persecuted minority have been destroying their own homes.

Journalists on a government-controlled trip saw the fires Thursday in Gawdu Zara village in northern Rakhine state, from which some 146,000 Rohingya have fled since ethnic violence erupted about two weeks ago.

An ethnic Rakhine villager who emerged from the smoke said police and Rakhine Buddhists had set the fires. The villager ran off before he could be asked anything else.

No police were seen at the village beyond those who were accompanying the journalists. But about 10 Rakhine men with machetes were seen there.

Reporters saw no Rohingya in that village or others that they were allowed to see Thursday.

___

12:30 p.m.

Pakistan is urging the world to put pressure on Myanmar, where renewed violence has forced out tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says the Rohingyas’ plight is “a challenge to the conscience” of the world and that Pakistan was committed to providing humanitarian aid to them.

The ministry issued a statement containing his opening remarks at a conference of Pakistani diplomats on Thursday.

Political parties and clerics have organized rallies across Pakistan to express their solidarity with Rohingyas and to condemn Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the reported massacres of Rohingyas. Her government has counted 400 deaths and says most were terrorists.

The violence began with insurgent attacks on police Aug. 25 and government forces retaliated with what they called “clearance operations.” Some 146,000 Rohingya have fled since then.

