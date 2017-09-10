Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Pope gets a bruise in popemobile

September 10, 2017 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis’ visit to Colombia (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

Pope Francis has suffered a bruise to his left cheek that resulted in some blood dripping onto his white cassock.

Francis apparently knocked his head as he was travelling in the popemobile upon arriving in the city of Cartagena for the last day of his Colombia trip.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says: “The pope is fine” but has “a bruise on his cheekbone and eyebrow.”

Burke says the pope hit himself on the popemobile and is receiving ice treatment.

The pope continued greeting thousands of people along the streets of Cartagena’s San Francisco neighborhood, without any problems.

Pope Francis is wrapping up his Colombia trip with a deeply personal final day honoring St. Peter Claver, a fellow Jesuit who ministered to thousands of African slaves who passed through the port of Cartagena during Spanish colonial times.

