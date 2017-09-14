Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Tropical Storm Norma forms in Pacific off Mexico

September 14, 2017 11:06 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on two tropical weather systems threatening Mexico (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Tropical Storm Norma has formed far off Mexico’s western Pacific coast and is expected to gain strength and move toward the resort-studded Baja California peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Norma formed Thursday about 395 miles (635 kilometers) south of the twin resorts of Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the peninsula.

The storm has winds of 40 mph (65 kph) is moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).

On that track Norma could be at hurricane strength just west of Los Cabos by Monday.

8:50

Tropical Storm Max has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state. It’s a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado. It warned that Max could still strengthen a bit before reaching land and threatened to bring “life-threatening flooding (and) rainfall” to Guerrero and Oaxaca states.

Max had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday morning. The storm was located about 55 miles (85 kilometers) southwest of Acapulco and was heading toward the east at 6 mph (9 kph).

