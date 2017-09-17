Listen Live Sports

The Latest: UK rebukes Trump again for London subway tweet

September 17, 2017 6:16 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the bombing attack on a London subway train (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A senior British minister has renewed criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump for tweeting about the police inquiry into the bombing of a subway train in London.

First Secretary of State Damian Green told Sky New on Sunday that it was “unhelpful” for Trump to have tweeted about the police investigation. The president tweeted hours after the attack Friday that U.K. police had had the perpetrators in their sights.

Green says “I would urge anyone from the president of the United States on downwards not to tweet” about activities during an active police terror investigation.

He stressed that intelligence cooperation between the United States and Britain is continuing and helps makes the British people safer.

8:35 a.m.

London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.

Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday in Hounslow in west London under the Terrorism Act. He is being questioned at a south London police station but has not been charged or identified.

Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday that injured 29 people in London. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Dover, where ferries leave for France.

The two arrests indicate authorities believe the attack at the Parsons Green station was part of a coordinated plot, not the act of a single person.

Britain’s terror threat level remains at “critical” — the highest level — meaning that authorities believe another attack is imminent.

