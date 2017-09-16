The Latest: UN: 36 Burundi refugees killed in Congo clashes

BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Burundian refugees in Congo (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

The United Nations envoy to Congo says at least 36 Burundian refugees have been killed in clashes with Congolese security forces near the Burundi border.

Maman Sidikou says he is “deeply shocked” at the violence, adding that Congolese security forces allegedly fired indiscriminately on protesters.

He says another 117 people were injured and one Congolese officer was also killed.

Sidikou says in a statement that the clashes erupted in Kamanyola in Congo’s South Kivu province when Burundian refugees and asylum-seekers protested the expulsion of four of their countrymen from Congo. The death of the Congolese army officer led to “the escalation of violence.”

He calls for a swift investigation.

12 p.m.

An official says Congolese forces have allegedly shot and killed 34 Burundian refugees in an area near Burundi’s border.

Waquara Yunusi, commander of the Pakistani battalion of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, says the deaths occurred Friday in the Kamanyola area of Congo’s South Kivu province.

He says 15 of the victims are women.

Residents in the area tell The Associated Press the killings occurred after some Burundian refugees went to the bureau of intelligence in Kamanyola to inquire about four detained refugees.

Aline Nduwarugira says Congolese soldiers responded with gunfire when some of the refugees hurled stones.

Bertin Bisimwa, chief of Kamanyola, says more than 100 people were injured in the incident.

Congo is home to thousands of Burundian refugees. Many fled political violence in 2015.