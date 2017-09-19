Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: USGS says Mexico quake magnitude 7.1

September 19, 2017 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the strong earthquake that hit Mexico City (all times local):

The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1

It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

Mexico’s seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS responders resupply ambulances following Hurricane Harvey

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.