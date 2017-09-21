Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Mexico rescuers say close to trapped girl

September 21, 2017 8:52 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the major earthquake that struck Mexico (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Vladimir Navarro has spent the night working at the site of a collapsed school in Mexico City where rescuers are still trying to free a trapped girl and any other survivors.

The university worker says he’s exhausted and is going to sleep for a few hours and then return. Navarro says rescuers are “just meters away from getting to the children,” but the rubble is unstable and they can’t access it until it is shored up.

In his words: “Taking any decision is dangerous.” Navarro says they need a large crane to come in and help. Monday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake collapsed the school and dozens of other buildings in Mexico City, and killed at least 245 people.

7:05 a.m.

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a woman from the ruins of the school in southern Mexico City where a child has been detected alive.

The Mexican Navy issued a statement early Thursday saying the 58-year-old woman had worked at the Enrique Rebsamen school.

At least 26 people are known to have died at the primary and secondary school, which was one of scores of buildings across central Mexico that collapsed in Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 quake.

Both military and civilian rescue workers are trying to reach a child trapped in the rubble who has shown signs of life.

But they’re not sure who she is. The navy statement appealed for information, saying no relatives have approached to offer any information about her.

