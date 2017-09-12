Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands of stranded Syrians flee border camp near Jordan

September 12, 2017 3:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and witnesses say several thousand Syrians stranded on the border with Jordan have fled one makeshift camp for another, running from shelling and nearby fighting between Syrian rebels and government forces.

A Jordanian official confirmed Tuesday that residents of the Hadalat camp in the remote desert of southeastern Syria “were moved.” He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue with reporters.

Fighting in southern Syria ebbed in recent weeks after a cease-fire deal brokered by the U.S., Russia and Jordan. At the same time, Syrian government troops have been advancing in the southeast, close to the borders with Jordan and Iraq.

Syrian activists say the last residents fled Hadalat last week, with most heading to the larger border camp of Rukban.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.