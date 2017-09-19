Trump and Macron take spotlight at UN but challenges are key

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations — but discussions will be dominated by the tough global challenges from the nuclear threat in North Korea and the plight of Myanmar’s minority Muslims to the spread of terrorism and the impact of climate change.

The six-day meeting opens Tuesday with a state-of-the-world speech by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He is making his debut at the General Assembly ministerial session, along with the American and French leaders.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has set a somber tone, telling reporters Monday that dissension and conflict are at their highest levels since the Cold War and that cooperation among nations has become more difficult.