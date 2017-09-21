Trump touts partnership, combat efforts in Afghanistan

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising the combat efforts to drive the Taliban and terror groups out of Afghanistan.

Trump met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

He said that joint Afghan-U.S. forces were making headway against their opposition, “hitting them hard and hitting them effectively.”

Ghani saluted Trump’s recent decision to bolster U.S. forces by sending up to 3,900 more troops on top of the roughly 8,400 Americans currently there.

He also stressed that Afghan forces were leading the fight and said he did not want “a blank check” offering unlimited American help.

Ghani said earlier in the week that the Trump administration has a four-year objective to bring 80 percent of the country back under the government’s control.