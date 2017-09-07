Listen Live Sports

Trump tweets about DACA decision, says not to worry

September 7, 2017 10:16 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to reassure the hundreds of thousands of immigrants in a program his administration announced it is ending.

“For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action!” he tweeted.

He is referring to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which President Barack Obama created by executive order in 2012. Trump’s administration said Tuesday it is rescinding the program but is giving Congress six months to take action on it.

Trump is navigating politically tricky waters. Portions of his Republican voters wanting a hard line on illegal immigration. Yet others in his administration and a majority of Americans support protected status for children brought to the country illegally by their parents.

