Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ugandan police fire tear gas at ‘life presidency’ protesters

September 21, 2017 3:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police have fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of students protesting against plans to introduce legislation that would allow the longtime president to rule for life.

The bill is likely to be introduced in the national assembly later Thursday despite growing opposition from civic groups and opposition leaders.

On Thursday police fired tear gas at university students in the capital, and there is heavy police and military deployed across the normally calm Kampala.

Ugandan police have also besieged the offices of two NGOs that the authorities accuse of supporting anti-government protests.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Uganda’s constitution bars anyone over the age of 75 from seeking the presidency.

President Yoweri Museveni, who is 73 and ineligible to run again in 2021 if the age hurdle remains, has held power here since 1986.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.