The Associated Press
 
World News
 
UK Brexit chief faces lawmakers after summer recess

September 5, 2017 5:09 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator will face questions from lawmakers returning from summer recess Tuesday as the government plans to “intensify” talks with the European Union.

David Davis is set to make a statement to the House of Commons as Prime Minister Theresa May braces for her first test of the new term. Lawmakers this week will begin debating the government’s Brexit Repeal Bill, which will effectively transfer EU law to U.K. statute books on the day Britain leaves the bloc.

Some members of May’s Conservative Party are suggesting they may vote against the bill in the later stages of the legislative process.

Lawmakers are also set to press Davis on the progress of Brexit talks. Brussels has expressed frustration amid disagreement over how much money Britain owes the EU.

