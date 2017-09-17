Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK police arrest 2nd man in London subway attack case

September 17, 2017 3:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.

Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night in Hounslow in west London. He was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Two men are now in custody for possible role in the attack that injured 29 people.

Britain’s terror threat level remains at “critical” — the highest level — meaning that authorities believe another attack is imminent

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover — the main ferry link to France — and then launched a massive armed search in the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Close Change YTD
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.