Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN says 2 Americans unjustly held in Iran part of a pattern

September 18, 2017 5:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A United Nations panel says two Iranian-Americans serving 10-year prison sentences on spying charges in Iran should be immediately freed and paid restitution.

That’s according to a report released on Monday by the U.N.’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on the detention of Siamak and Baquer Namazi.

The report comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends the world body’s annual meeting in New York.

It puts new pressure on the moderate cleric’s government to confront hard-liners within Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and judiciary. They repeatedly have arrested and prosecuted those with Western ties since the country’s 2015 nuclear deal.

Advertisement

However, it remains unclear whether Rouhani has the power to free those detained. Analysts believe those held will be used by hard-liners as bargaining chips in future negotiations with the West.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.