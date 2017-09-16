Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN seeks more peacekeepers for Central African Republic

September 16, 2017 4:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic is requesting about 750 more troops as deadly violence surges again. That’s according to a confidential cable obtained by The Associated Press.

The troops would fill a “security vacuum” in the southeast worsened by the recent withdrawal of U.S. special forces hunting the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels.

Hundreds of people have been killed since May and more than half a million people have been displaced as largely sectarian violence moves into parts of Central African Republic that were spared the worst of the fighting that began in 2013.

Observers warn that the country approaches the levels of violence seen at the height of the conflict in 2014.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

A request for more peacekeepers could face pressure from the U.S. to cut costs.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.