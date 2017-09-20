Listen Live Sports

UN voices new approach to solve Libyan crisis, bring peace

September 20, 2017 5:46 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has proposed a new approach to solve the Libyan crisis, by amending a current political agreement, holding a constitutional referendum and general elections.

U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame said in a statement Wednesday after a “high-level event on Libya” on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Libyans deserve “an end to uncertainty and unpredictability.”

Salame says he didn’t design the “Action Plan for Libya,” but that it was drafted in consultation with Libyans he met across the country and that it therefore is “in essence, a synthesis of their hopes and goals.”

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It is split between rival parliaments, governments and militias in the east and west.

