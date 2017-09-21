UN votes to help Iraq collect evidence against Islamic State

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has authorized the world body’s investigators to help Iraq collect evidence that could lead to prosecuting Islamic State extremists for war crimes.

The council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday. It asks the world body to establish an investigative team to help Iraq preserve evidence “that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide” committed by the Islamic State group.

Iraq and Britain spearheaded the measure. Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said in a letter last month that his country wants to “make use of international expertise” to bring the group to justice.

British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney also championed the idea. She represents Iraqis who were raped and kidnapped by Islamic State militants.

The attorney is married to actor George Clooney.