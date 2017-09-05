Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UNHCR: 123,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar

September 5, 2017 5:37 am
 
2 min read
Share       

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive influx of Rohingya refugees fleeing recent violence in Myanmar has pushed aid services in Bangladesh to the brink, with established camps already beyond capacity, aid workers said Tuesday.

The U.N. refuge agency said a total of 123,000 refugees have fled western Myanmar since Aug. 25, the U.N. refugee agency said.

“The numbers are very worrying. They are going up very quickly,” said UNHCR spokeswoman Vivian Tan.

The agency was pleading for assistance, saying it needed more land to be made available so it could set up new camps to accommodate the massive influx of refugees arriving hungry, traumatized and in need of medical assistance.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

“Most have walked for days from their villages — hiding in jungles, crossing mountains and rivers with what they could salvage from their homes,” the agency said in a statement.

“An unknown number could still be stranded at the border,” it said.

Many were arriving with stories of their homes being set aflame and Myanmar soldiers firing indiscriminately around their villages in Rakhine state.

In the border town of Kutupalong, an elderly woman bleeding profusely from where her lower right leg had been blown off in an explosion was bundled into a rickshaw to be taken to a hospital. Wailing family members told The Associated Press she had been wounded in a land mine blast. Her left leg and parts of her hands also appeared seriously wounded.

Tens of thousands of new refugees have been taken in at established camps that have been housing Rohingya since the 1990s, but those camps have reached “breaking point,” the U.N. refugee agency said. Thousands of others were now sheltering under emergency tents, in makeshift camps or out in the open wherever they found space.

But aid agencies said there was an urgent need for emergency shelters and medical aid as more refuges continue to arrive.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

The new refugee estimate Tuesday was the result of aid workers conducting new more accurate counts that revised Monday’s estimates up from 87,000, Tan said.

Rohingya Muslims have long faced discrimination in majority-Buddhist Myanmar.

They began streaming into Bangladesh after Aug. 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar police posts, prompting security forces to respond with days of “clearance operations” they said were aimed at rooting out insurgents from villages.

Both Myanmar security officials and Rohingya insurgents accuse each other of committing atrocities in the last week.

___

Follow Muneeza Naqvi at www.twitter.com/mnaqvi10.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.