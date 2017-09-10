Listen Live Sports

US historian who spent decades in Afghanistan dies at 90

September 10, 2017 4:02 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An American historian who spent decades in Afghanistan working to preserve the heritage of the war-torn country has died following a long illness.

An Afghan government statement said Sunday that Nancy Hatch Dupree, who first came to Afghanistan in 1962 and spent much of her life collecting and documenting historical artifacts, died in Kabul overnight at the age of 90.

She amassed a vast collection of books, maps, photographs and even rare recordings of folk music, all now housed at Kabul University, and wrote five guidebooks.

Many Afghans viewed Dupree as one of their own, and hundreds of people posted condolences on social media.

