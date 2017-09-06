Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US proposes UN ban on oil to North Korea and asset freeze

September 6, 2017 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.S.-drafted resolution seeks to have the U.N. ban all oil and natural gas exports to North Korea and order a freeze on all foreign financial assets of the country and its leader Kim Jong Un.

The draft circulated to council members Wednesday was obtained by The Associated Press. It would also prohibit North Korea from exporting textiles and ban all countries from hiring and paying workers from the northeast Asian nation — two key sources of foreign currency.

It would also prohibit North Korea from being part of any joint ventures or cooperative agreements.

The draft condemns the country’s latest nuclear test and calls for a resumption of six-party talks to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

The resolution is likely to face opposition from China and Russia, the North’s allies.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.