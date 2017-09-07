Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US: Venezuela sanctions aim at behavior, not regime change

September 7, 2017 11:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. official says sanctions on Venezuela aren’t aimed at regime change but to push President Nicolas Maduro’s government to restore democratic standards after he started a process to rewrite his nation’s constitution.

The comments by Rick Waddell, the White House’s deputy national security adviser, suggest a softening in America’s position.

President Donald Trump last month suggested the U.S. could consider military action and his top diplomat raised the idea of pressuring Maduro to leave power.

Waddell said Thursday that sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in August are “behaviorally focused.”

Advertisement

He said the U.S. wants Venezuela’s government to respect human rights, property and the South American country’s democratic process.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.