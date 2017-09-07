US: Venezuela sanctions aim at behavior, not regime change

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. official says sanctions on Venezuela aren’t aimed at regime change but to push President Nicolas Maduro’s government to restore democratic standards after he started a process to rewrite his nation’s constitution.

The comments by Rick Waddell, the White House’s deputy national security adviser, suggest a softening in America’s position.

President Donald Trump last month suggested the U.S. could consider military action and his top diplomat raised the idea of pressuring Maduro to leave power.

Waddell said Thursday that sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in August are “behaviorally focused.”

He said the U.S. wants Venezuela’s government to respect human rights, property and the South American country’s democratic process.