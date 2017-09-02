Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Watching Katla: Icelanders plan for next volcanic eruption

September 2, 2017 6:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VIK, Iceland (AP) — Icelanders are obsessing over the smallest sign of eruption at Iceland’s most closely watched volcano after a summer of increased seismic activity.

Katla last erupted in 1918. Never before in recorded history, dating back to the 12th century, have 99 years passed without an eruption from the volcano.

Of Katla’s previous eruptions, eight out of 10 have occurred between September and November, when the glacial seasonal melting is believed to create conditions for the magma to burst out.

Vik, a coastal hamlet near the volcano, is prepared for the worst. In the event of an eruption, a text message will be sent to every mobile phone connected to the regional network.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

But a whole new plan has to be drawn up for tourists.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.