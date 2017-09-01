Woman dies after botched breast procedure at Sydney clinic

SYDNEY (AP) — A woman has died after police say a Chinese tourist with no Australian medical license gave her an anesthetic during a procedure at a Sydney beauty clinic.

Jean Huang had been hospitalized in critical condition since undergoing a breast procedure at Sydney’s Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic on Wednesday. New South Wales police say she died on Friday.

Shao Jie was charged before Huang’s death with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger a person’s life. A prosecutor said on Thursday that if Huang died, Shao would face more serious charges.

Police on Friday said they were considering taking further legal action against Shao.

Court documents allege Shao administered “an intoxicating substance” to Huang during the procedure.