The Associated Press
 
World News
 
2 blasts damage Serbs’ houses, cars in Kosovo’s Mitrovica

November 26, 2017 1:19 pm
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police say two explosions in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region, where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives in the country, have caused material damage but no injuries.

A statement says that two separate explosions from hand grenades early Sunday damaged the houses of two ethnic Serbs and three nearby cars in Zubin Potok, 55 kilometers (35 miles) north of the capital, Pristina. The two Serbs work for Kosovo’s security forces.

No arrests have been made, and authorities continue to investigate.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj denounced the attack as “an unacceptable act … aiming at keeping the country’s citizens under tension.”

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade hasn’t recognized, and seeks to maintain influence in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo.

