5 killed in eastern Ukraine in latest flare-up of violence

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — At least five troops have been killed and four injured in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours in what appears to be the worst outburst of violence in months.

Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops has killed more than 10,000 people since it began in 2014. A cease-fire deal signed in 2015 helped to reduce the scale of fighting but did not stop it altogether.

The press office of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement Friday four out of the five troops killed in the past 24 hours died outside the village of Krymske in the Luhansk region where the fighting lasted for eight hours. The Ukrainian government called it the biggest loss of life since July.

Luhansk rebels did not immediately report any casualties.

The Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe, which monitors the shaky truce in eastern Ukraine, said on Friday that it had witnessed a spike in violence in eastern Ukraine.

Alexander Hug, first deputy chief of the OSCE’s monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine, said in a statement that the European monitors last week recorded the highest weekly number of ceasefire violations since mid-June including 360 instances of the use of heavy weapons that should have been withdrawn

“With 400+ civilians killed and injured this year because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, the sides need to ensure the well-being of the civilian population,” Hug said.