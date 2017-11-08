Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

8 thought to be North Korean fishermen wash ashore in Japan

November 24, 2017 2:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities are investigating eight men found on Japan’s northern coast who say they are from North Korea and washed ashore after their boat broke down.

Media reports say investigators believe the men are not defectors and wish to return home.

Akita prefectural police said Friday they found the men late Thursday after receiving a call about suspicious men standing around at the seaside in Yurihonjo town. Police also found a wooden boat reportedly carrying squid at a nearby marina.

Police said the Korean-speaking men were in good health and identified themselves as North Koreans who were fishing before the boat broke down and washed ashore.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Wreckage believed to be North Korean boats regularly washes ashore in northern Japan during winter due to seasonal winds.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.