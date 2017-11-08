8 thought to be North Korean fishermen wash ashore in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police are investigating eight men found on Japan’s northern coast who say they are from North Korea and washed ashore after their boat broke down.

Akita prefectural police said Friday they found the men late Thursday after receiving a call that a group of suspicious men were standing around at the seaside in Yurihonjo town. Police also found a wooden boat at a nearby marina.

Police said the men were in good health and spoke Korean. They identified themselves as North Koreans who were fishing before the boat broke down and washed ashore.

Further investigation is underway.

Wreckage believed to be North Korean boats regularly washes ashore in northern Japan during winter due to seasonal winds.