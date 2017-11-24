Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Armenia’s Oscar submission imagines a world without war

November 24, 2017 9:32 am
 
< a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Armenia’s foreign-language film submission to the Academy Awards for this year invites viewers to imagine a world without war, according to its director.

Anahit Abad, the director of “Yeva,” said at the Iranian premiere of her debut movie on Thursday, “The world without any war is much more beautiful, even for warmongers.”

The film tells the story of a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter, Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in a village in the Karabakh region.

