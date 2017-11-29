Listen Live Sports

Bali airport to reopen, but volcano still spewing ash

November 29, 2017 2:19 am
 
KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — Bali’s international airport is expected to reopen although a volcano on the island is still erupting. Indonesia’s president is urging anyone still within the exclusion zone to get out “for the sake of their safety.”

Airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim says the volcanic ash has drifted south and southeast, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off. The reopening was expected Wednesday afternoon.

The airport has been closed since Monday morning, disrupting travel for tens of thousands of people.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo ordered all concerned ministries and agencies, as well as the military and police, to help the Bali government cope.

Authorities on Monday told 100,000 people to leave an area extending up to 10 kilometers (6 miles). Some though have stayed.

