Cyprus to probe state prosecutor’s leaked emails to Russia

November 29, 2017 6:25 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government on Wednesday appointed a top civil servant to probe leaked emails that have raised concerns they may have influenced ongoing court cases involving Russia.

Deputy government spokesman Viktoras Papadopoulos said the island nation’s customs department chief will head the disciplinary probe targeting senior state prosecutor Eleni Loizidou. The investigation is expected to be concluded within 60 days.

“The government has nothing to say because it’s understood it cannot comment while an investigation is underway,” Papadopoulos told reporters.

The appointment of an investigator was requested by Attorney General Costas Clerides who said the contents of Loizidou’s emails to Russian law officials may have “breached the strict boundaries of briefing” them on cases where Russian authorities had asked for Cyprus’ help.

Cypriot media outlets earlier this week published excerpts of emails from Loizidou’s private account detailing her communication with Russian officials on cases being heard by Cypriot courts involving Russian nationals

Clerides issued a written statement Monday saying the leaks raised questions over how Loizidou used a private email account to pass on confidential information.

He said police would launch a separate, criminal probe into how the senior prosecutor’s account was hacked and the contents published.

Loizidou has already been removed from the fugitives’ extradition department where she was serving.

