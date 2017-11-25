Listen Live Sports

France: Macron outlines plan tackling violence against women

November 25, 2017
 
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has announced an initiative to address violence and harassment against women in France, with plans aimed at erasing the sense of shame that breeds silence among victims and changing France’s sexist culture.

In a speech on Saturday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Macron laid out a plan to encourage women to take action, strengthen laws against offenders and educating citizens on the issue — starting from nursery school.

He said that 123 women died of violence against them in France last year. Holding a moment of silence for them, he said: “It is time for shame to change camps.”

