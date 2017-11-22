Listen Live Sports

Holocaust memorial erected outside German nationalist’s home

November 22, 2017 6:53 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A group of artists say they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician, who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past.

The Center for Political Beauty said Wednesday its members placed 24 concrete blocks on a property adjacent to the home of Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke in the village of Bornhagen.

The concrete blocks are modeled after those at a memorial in Berlin to the six millions Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Hoecke caused uproar in January by describing the capital’s memorial as a “monument of shame” and calling for a “180-degree turn” in Germany’s treatment of its past.

Prominent members of Alternative for Germany who wanted Hoecke expelled over the comments have since left the party.

