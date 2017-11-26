Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Iran airs more allegations against detained British woman

November 26, 2017 4:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television has aired more allegations against a detained Iranian-British woman as London considers making a $530 million payment to Tehran.

The TV program focused on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government.

The program showed pictures of a BBC paystub and an email from 2010 showing she once worked to train Iranian journalists.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn’t related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though a similar payment by America came as Iran released four U.S. citizens in 2016.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.