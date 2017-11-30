Listen Live Sports

Moscow mulls tit-for-tat in Russia-US media spat

November 30, 2017 3:28 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian lawmaker says that U.S. media could lose access to government agencies in retaliation for the withdrawal of a Kremlin-funded television station’s credentials in the United States.

A committee that governs Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists on Wednesday withdrew credentials for Kremlin-funded RT after the company complied earlier this month with a U.S. demand that it register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the committee on information policy at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday that “a mirror response should follow.”

Foreign correspondents in Russia can access govern agencies with their press credentials issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Pushkov said the lawmakers would work on the new restrictions together with the foreign ministry.

