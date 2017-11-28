Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Obama re-emerges on global stage with trip to Asia, France

November 28, 2017 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is re-emerging on the global stage with a three-country tour that includes meetings with the leaders of China and India.

Obama’s office says he arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to speak at a business conference. He’ll also address an education conference in Beijing before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Then in India, Obama will speak at a leadership meeting in New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He’ll also hold a town hall meeting for young people hosted by his foundation.

Obama’s trip finishes in Paris, where he’ll speak at another conference and have private meetings.

The tour comes as President Donald Trump is courting the leaders of China and India, as he did during a visit to Beijing earlier this month.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.