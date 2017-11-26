Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pakistan Islamists rally on after deadly clashes with police

November 26, 2017 1:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Islamists are pressing ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary units are readying for another expected crackdown on Sunday, after security forces failed to disperse the protesters when riot police moved in with tear gas and batons on Saturday. Hospital officials said nearly 200 people were hurt, most of them police.

Elsewhere in Pakistan, Islamists have blocked major roads in solidarity with the Islamabad demonstrators.

Supporters of the small Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party have been camped out for the last three weeks at a main intersection outside Islamabad, demanding the resignation of law minister over an omitted reference to the Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary bill.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.