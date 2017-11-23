Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pakistan releases US-wanted militant suspect on court order

November 23, 2017 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities acting on a court order have released a U.S.-wanted militant who allegedly founded a banned group linked to the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head, was released before dawn Friday.

Saeed’s spokesman Yahya Mujahid confirmed his release.

Saeed ran the Jamaat-ud-Dawa organization, widely believed to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group that was behind the attack in Mumbai, India, that killed 168 people. Pakistan put Saeed and four of his aides under house arrest in Lahore in January.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

His release came after a three-judge panel dismissed the government’s plea to continue with his house arrest, which ended Thursday.

His aides were released earlier.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.